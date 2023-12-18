Matthew Judon clearly was not happy with the officiating during Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. The injured New England Patriots pass-rusher sent out both an in-game social media post and another after Kansas City earned a 27-17 victory at Gillette Stadium.

After a fan created a manufactured image of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kissing a referee, Judon’s account responded: “I see no lies.”

I see no lies https://t.co/ZiKCfSsNIS — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 17, 2023

Judon’s initial post on X, formerly known as Twitter, came during the Week 15 contest. Judon was on the Patriots sideline throughout the game, meaning either he posted from the sideline or another person controlling his account posted it. Judon has not played since he suffered a torn biceps injury Oct. 1.

That post took a shot at officials for “cheating,” too.

While a handful of NFL games this season have featured questionable calls at impactful moments, the Patriots-Chiefs contest didn’t feel like it was among them. The Patriots, who totaled 206 yards of offense and has three first downs in the second half, were whistled for five penalties for 45 yards.

The Chiefs, who took control of the game after a Bailey Zappe interception in the third quarter, were called for two penalties for 15 yards.