The average NFL fan would argue the Patriots currently have nothing to play for besides draft position, but that isn’t the feeling in New England’s locker room.

When a team struggles as much as the Patriots have this season, it surely must be challenging to maintain high levels of morale and motivation knowing a playoff berth is out of the question. But thanks to longtime captain Matthew Slater, New England intends to finish out its lost campaign with a competitive spirit.

“Slater often addresses players in his role as a captain, and his message last week resonated with linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., who said Slater’s remarks have kept the mood in the locker room upbeat despite the team being eliminated from the playoffs,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote in a column published Sunday. “‘It’s like Slate mentioned, we have everything to lose. We still have a lot to play for — our families, our kids, each other.’ “

Slater’s message paid dividends in Week 14 when the Patriots rolled into Pittsburgh and took down a Steelers team that had been in the playoff picture for most of the season. And if that game told us anything, New England won’t lay down Sunday when the reigning Super Bowl champions visit Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to kick off their Week 15 tilt at 1 p.m. ET.