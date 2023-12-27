The Boston Red Sox haven’t been able to make any significant additions this offseason, but that hasn’t stopped them from showing interest in the top available free agents.

Those are the rumors, at least.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernández, Lucas Giolito and James Paxton are just a few names to be connected to Boston throughout the offseason. You can now add Yariel Rodriguez to the list following a Wednesday report.

The Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds remain among the teams interested in the Cuban right-hander, according to Major League Baseball reporter Francys Romero. Rodriguez reportedly threw two innings for the Red Sox and San Diego Padres as part of a private workout in the Dominican Republic this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Rodriguez is an interesting case. He was a starting pitcher in Cuba, but eventually left and spent three seasons as a dominant reliever in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. Rodriguez then sat for the entirety of the 2023 season (aside from the World Baseball Classic) trying to get out of his contract, was eventually released and finally granted permission to enter MLB free agency this offseason.

If Boston makes a run at Rodriguez, it would likely view him as a starting option. He most recently started two games in the WBC for Team Cuba, striking out 10 batters and only allowing two runs and five hits over 7 1/3 total innings. His opponents hit just .200 in the tournament.

The New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants are all reportedly interested in his services, according to Romero, who was told that Rodriguez would receive a multi-year deal in the range of $40-$70 million.