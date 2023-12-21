It’s been a slowly-evolving process, but the sweepstakes to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto appear to be nearing their conclusion.

That’s only if other clubs follow the Philadelphia Phillies’ lead, though.

The Phillies reportedly have put in their bid to Yamamoto, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Philadelphia became the first Major League Baseball club to officially present the 25-year-old with a dollar figure.

It is unknown how much money Philadelphia offered the Japanese right-hander, but a previous report by the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Harris stated the Dodgers are considering a bid of $250 million to $300 million. That gives the Phillies a lot of room to work with, depending on how connected they already feel to the phenom.

The bidding for Yamamoto surely will intensify now that the Phillies have opened things up.

It’s believed the Dodgers and Phillies will be joined by the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox in vying for Yamamoto. He reportedly requested second meetings with Los Angeles and both teams in New York, but it’s clear the other MLB teams mentioned still feel they have a shot at landing him.

Yamamoto must sign by Jan. 4, per MLB-NPB posting rules, so a decision is on the horizon.