Nathan Rourke Shares Instagram After Patriots Claim Quarterback

Monday marked the start of a new football chapter for Nathan Rourke.

Mere hours after losing Will Grier to the Los Angeles Chargers, the New England Patriots claimed Rourke off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 25-year-old is set to occupy the third spot on his new team’s quarterback depth chart behind starter Bailey Zappe and backup Mac Jones.

Not long after the Patriots claimed Rourke, the Ohio product took to Instagram to say goodbye to the Jaguars. Jacksonville gave the rookie signal-caller his first shot in the NFL back in January when it signed him to a three-year contract following a successful run in the CFL.

“I’m extremely grateful for the people that made this stop in Jacksonville so memorable,” Rourke wrote. “I’ve learned so much from great coaches, staff, and teammates, and I’m appreciative to the people of Jacksonville for welcoming Emily and I into your amazing community. We will always remember our first home together. I wish the Jags nothing but the best this season and look forward to visiting #DUUUVAL again soon.”

Rourke’s first assignment with the Patriots could be emergency quarterback duty Sunday evening when New England visits the Denver Broncos.