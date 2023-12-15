BOSTON — The Celtics have had three representatives on the NBA’s All-Defense teams the past two seasons. They also have one of the league’s best perimeter defenders in Jrue Holiday on the team this year.

And even though All-Defense teams won’t be decided for another five months, Celtics star Jaylen Brown wants to make sure his name is a part of that conversation this season.

“I feel like I’m playing some of the best defense of my career,” Brown said following Boston’s 116-107 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Thursday night. “I made a commitment before the season that I wanted to be first-team (All-Defense). I feel like I’ve been living up to that.”

Brown continues to make a case for consideration. He recorded two steals in the win over the Cavaliers and has seen a marginal increase in his blocks per game this season.

While Brown wants the end-of-season honor, Jayson Tatum might have done more for his All-Defense cause against Cleveland. He recorded a season-high three blocks, including registering an emphatic swat when he denied Cavaliers guard Darius Garland early in the fourth quarter.

Tatum doesn’t seem as focused as Brown on getting the defensive recognition, but he does understand that performing well on that end of the court is imperative to the Celtics’ success. And so far, Brown and Tatum bringing it defensively has helped the Celtics register the fourth-best defensive rating in the NBA.

“I have no idea how the voters view our defense individually,” Tatum said. “Just try to do your job every single day. Take pride. Our best players on our team, we don’t hedge, we don’t show. We switch, we take pride in guarding whoever it is. And that’s big for our team not having any weak links.”