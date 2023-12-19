The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in all of professional sports. But NBA fans clearly don’t believe their latest accomplishment should be mentioned among the rest.

LeBron James’ bunch won the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament earlier this month. The league put an added emphasis into the event, hoping it would heighten the competitiveness of regular-season basketball and turn it into an entertaining product for fans.

Fans, however, clearly don’t believe the In-Season Tournament is worthy of banner-raising celebration. So when the Lakers raised an In-Season Tournament banner Monday night, basketball enthusiasts dunked on them.

Most cringe thing ever. — Swirlz (@SwirlzNFT) December 19, 2023

no one does fake banners like L.A. Gotta give it to ‘em. — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) December 19, 2023

Isn’t it a lil disrespectful to hang it next to the real championship banners? — Jar (@Jarzhi) December 19, 2023

This is the most embarrassing thing any organization has ever done. — On One Sports (@ononesports) December 19, 2023

It's a cup tournament, played in Europe every year for decades, no one raises a banner because of it. — Freestyle DesignWorks (@NYC_Files) December 19, 2023

Hanging banners for a holiday tournament — Cerv (@CervKnowledge) December 19, 2023

fake championship — casey (@sportsby_me) December 19, 2023

The fact LA was defeated by the New York Knicks on Monday night made matters even worse.