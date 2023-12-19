The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in all of professional sports. But NBA fans clearly don’t believe their latest accomplishment should be mentioned among the rest.
LeBron James’ bunch won the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament earlier this month. The league put an added emphasis into the event, hoping it would heighten the competitiveness of regular-season basketball and turn it into an entertaining product for fans.
Fans, however, clearly don’t believe the In-Season Tournament is worthy of banner-raising celebration. So when the Lakers raised an In-Season Tournament banner Monday night, basketball enthusiasts dunked on them.
The fact LA was defeated by the New York Knicks on Monday night made matters even worse.
