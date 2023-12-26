The NFL team that drafts Laiatu Latu in April might be landing the next Matthew Judon.

In an ESPN column published Monday morning, draft analyst Matt Miller listed 2024 prospects with first-round grades by position and assigned an NFL comparison to each player. Latu was one of only two edge rushers with a first-round grade from Miller, who compared the UCLA product to Judon.

“Latu does not boast the all-around burst and agility of (Dallas) Turner, but he’s head and shoulders above every pass-rusher in the 2024 draft class when it comes to technique,” Miller wrote. “Latu (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) understands leverage and hand usage, and he brings a nasty speed-to-power conversion to the game. Latu medically retired from football in 2020 before transferring from Washington to UCLA before the 2022 season. If his medicals come back with good news, he has top-10 potential after 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons. I see Sunday-ready pass-rush tools.”

In a 2024 mock draft put out Dec. 12, Miller projected Latu to land with the Buffalo Bills at No. 23 overall. The 22-year-old was the third edge rusher to go off the board in that mock, with Turner landing at No. 6 and Florida State’s Jared Verse going at No. 12.

It’s unlikely (barring trade) that Latu lands in New England, as the Patriots are set up to have a top-five pick and should use it on a more pressing need like quarterback. But if Miller’s breakdown is any indication, New England should hope Latu doesn’t land with an AFC East team.