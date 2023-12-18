On paper, the Chargers make a ton of sense as a potential destination for Bill Belichick. They have the kind of roster, including a franchise quarterback, that might be just a high-level head coach away from competing.

However, there’s one significant variable that some view as prohibitive toward Belichick heading out West: Chargers owner Dean Spanos is notoriously frugal. And that might not fly with someone who’s used to being the highest-paid coach in the NFL.

But what if Spanos were ready to change his ways? What if he were prepared to run the franchise with a different vision?

With that in mind, read this note that Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared in his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column:

“Owner Dean Spanos used the word ‘reimagining’ in his statement, and I was told to pay attention to that one. It represents how the plan, for now, is to be really open-minded. So the idea that it could be Jim Harbaugh or Bill Belichick shouldn’t be dismissed, nor should the concept of trying to catch the offensive guru or former player trend (neither of which applied to Staley in 2021). For now, at least, they’re planning to cast a wide net, though it could always narrow if there’s agreement on a target. …

” The Chargers are sensitive to the idea they won’t spend, so I’d expect that they’ll show a willingness to go big-game hunting here if that’s where the search leads them. They’re right, too, to point out that they’re opening a nine-figure practice facility in El Segundo and have a raft of massive contracts on their books. In that context, a big contract for a coach really isn’t a big deal. And the presence of Justin Herbert and a talented core, plus geography, should be enough to entice top guys”

Now, there are other reasons to wonder whether Belichick would be a good fit in Los Angeles, which fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco last week.

Would he really want to join a franchise that just gutted its front office? Is he even interested in joining an organization that isn’t historically relevant in the NFL?

But if Belichick indeed leaves the New England Patriots this offseason and is open to coaching the Chargers, the biggest remaining obstacle could be Spanos. And Breer’s reporting indicates Spanos might be ready to go all-out in his pursuit of making the Chargers contenders.

With just three weeks left in the regular season, we don’t have to wait much longer to learn what the future holds for Belichick, the Chargers and the Patriots.