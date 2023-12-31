When Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement for the second time back in February, the seven-time Super Bowl champion stressed the finality of the decision.

Well, Brady might have had second thoughts — again — about walking away from the game he dominated for decades.

Brady on Sunday morning expressed gratitude for his eventful year that was in 2023. The Instagram post featured photos of memorable moments from the past 12 months and highlighted the importance of valuing the loved ones around you. But the closing note was the most noteworthy, as Brady mentioned how he planned to stage a comeback in May but a surprise retirement party at the same juncture “forced his hand” to stay off the gridiron.

It’s unclear if Brady actually was considering coming out of retirement for the second time in as many years. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer has a history of riling fans up on social media, but his fierce competitiveness and unrelenting love for football also are well-documented. Few would have been surprised if Brady called off retirement plans and suited up for the 2023 season.

But now, the 46-year-old appears to be more than content in the post-playing phase of his life. As much was made clear when several starting quarterbacks sustained serious injuries over the course of the current campaign and Brady didn’t look to put his pads back on. Evidently, ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders and his impending FOX analyst gig is enough to satisfy TB12’s football fix.

So, the 2024 NFL season might be the first since 2000 in which the NFL world doesn’t talk about Brady as a player. But who are we kidding, the Brady comeback hypothetical is too entertaining for fans and media members alike to disregard.