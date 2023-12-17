After disbanding in Las Vegas, could “Patriots West” reform in Los Angeles?

There’s a good chance that both Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, who was fired by the Raiders last month, will be looking for work this offseason. There’s some recent reporting that indicates Belichick’s New England departure isn’t set in stone, but most insiders expect the Patriots to part way with the legendary head coach — one way or another.

That brings us to Sunday when Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Belichick and McDaniels could join forces to lead a different franchise.

“Depending on where Belichick lands and what the QB situation is, several league sources think Belichick could reunite with Josh McDaniels,” Bedard wrote. “But it’s far from sure McDaniels, who has some(thing) like $60 million left on his Raiders deal, would jump at the chance — or any offer, really. McDaniels is expected to have multiple OC offers, and he might not like any of them.

Story continues below advertisement

“That being said, hooking up with Belichick could be McDaniels’ best (last?) chance to perhaps be a head coach again.”

Bedard then floated the Chargers as a potential destination for both coaches.

Following Tuesday’s firing of Brandon Staley, many speculated the Chargers could pursue Belichick as their next head coach. Los Angeles’ roster has many key pieces already in place, including franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

Whether McDaniels deserves another head coaching opportunity is up for debate. But there’s no reason to believe he couldn’t get the best out of Herbert, who remains one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks.

Story continues below advertisement

And one other thing to keep in mind: If the season were to end Sunday, the Chargers would be visiting the Patriots in 2024.