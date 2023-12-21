Josh Uche probably has made himself a lot of money over his last two seasons with the Patriots.

And yet, at the same time, you could make a case the young edge rusher never has been a good fit in New England — and should jump at the chance to leave. A new report indicates he’s looking to do just that when he hits free agency this offseason.

Uche racked up 11.5 sacks last season in what was a breakout campaign for the 2020 second-round pick. However, despite Matthew Judon missing most of the season due to injury, Uche’s snap count percentage is down from 38% in 2022 to 34% in 2023. Overall, his playing time barely is up from his first two campaigns, when he saw 31% in 2020 and 30% in 2021.

The primary reason: The Patriots don’t trust him to set the edge in early down situations. They have far more faith in fellow 2020 draft pick Anfernee Jennings, who’s seen more defensive snaps this season (537) than in his first three campaigns combined.

At 25, Uche would be justified in wanting an expanded role. And a report from Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi on Thursday suggests Uche doesn’t believe he can find that role in New England.

“I don’t get the sense that Uche is enamored with the idea of staying in this system (as currently constituted),” Giardi wrote. “His role has diminished despite Matthew Judon’s injury, which caught NFL folks’ attention outside New England. That said, despite Uche’s sack totals being down, his pass rush metrics are still impressive, which leads me to believe he will be in high demand.”

As Giardi alluded to, the stats don’t tell the full story with Uche.

Yes, he only posted two sacks in his first 12 games. But he was efficient with his playing time and generated a ton of pressure when given opportunities. His speed and pass-rushing prowess are undeniable.

But Uche might not be able to emerge as a consistent, every-down force until he goes elsewhere. At this point, it would be a surprise to see him re-sign with the Patriots in March.