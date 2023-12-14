Bill Belichick’s future with the Patriots beyond this season is uncertain, but New England does seem to have the pieces for a proper rebuild.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reported this week the head coach’s future had already been decided after the team’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. Multiple other reports also indicated that Belichick and Robert Kraft likely will agree to mutually part ways rather than the New England owner outright firing the future Hall of Fame head coach, which he had an opportunity to do after that Week 10 matchup.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on Thursday evaluated 10 potential head-coach openings based on the entire organization’s outlook. The Patriots ranked fifth on the list with the following pros: “Draft capital, potential path to a quarterback, defense, stable ownership.” Barnwell listed the following as cons for the potential New England opening: “Old roster devoid of offensive talent, fan base agitating for success, shadow of greatest coach ever.”

Barnwell previously mapped out how and why the Patriots got to a point where they are 3-10 heading into Week 15 and missed the playoffs in three out of the past four seasons.

He did note the Patriots have a high chance of landing a top-two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would put them in line to draft Drake Maye as the potential quarterback of the future. Barnwell did admit New England has a serious talent deficiency on offense that would need to be resolved, and it’s possible an offensive-minded coach would be sought after by Kraft — this would clash with rumors of either Jerod Mayo or Mike Vrabel as potential candidates to succeed Belichick, though Kraft might not be completely sold on Mayo.

Barnwell also pointed out the other teams in the AFC East might be strapped financially and could find it difficult to build around their stars, so the division wouldn’t be too much of an obstacle. However, the difficult task of replacing a future Hall of Fame head coach and dealing with a fan base starved for success would be tough to navigate.

“If the Patriots land Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, get the right pieces around a young quarterback and don’t slip too much on defense, their path back to contention could be quicker than it feels now,” Barnwell wrote.

To reiterate, there’s no guarantee Belichick will depart New England after this season, and multiple Patriots leaders defended the head coach from scrutiny. The team theoretically is set up for Belichick to bounce back next season, though it’s unclear if he is the man for the job to build around a young quarterback and find the right pieces around him, especially given his poor draft record in recent years.