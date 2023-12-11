If you thought Bailey Zappe’s Week 14 performance would persuade Bill Belichick to publicly name a starting quarterback, think again.

During his Monday morning “The Greg Hill Show” appearance, Belichick was asked whether Zappe would start for the Patriots in Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m not announcing who’s doing what,” New England’s head coach said during the WEEI interview. “That’s — I’m just not doing that.”

Belichick also was asked whether Zappe and Jones would engage in competition this week and split practice reps.

“We’ll talk about that,” he said. “We don’t practice until Wednesday, so we’ll talk about that over the next couple days, how we’ll do that. Try to make sure everybody’s ready to go, and hopefully everybody will be ready to go.”

Zappe completed 19 of 28 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns to go along with one interception in the Patriots’ road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made his second consecutive start over Mac Jones, who now appears entrenched as the backup.

Regardless of what Belichick says, Zappe seems locked in as New England’s Week 15 starter. Sunday’s game against the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium will start at 1 p.m. ET.