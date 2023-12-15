Ronnie Perkins is looking for a new home in the NFL.

The Broncos on Thursday waived the third-year edge rusher, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad in December. Teams have until Friday afternoon to submit a claim on Perkins.

A third-round pick in 2021, Perkins arrived in New England with hopes of developing into a pass-rushing force on the edge. But the Oklahoma product battled injuries while not playing in any games over his first two seasons, and was released last August after impressing in his third training camp.

Perkins appeared in five games for Denver, racking up eight tackles, including two for a loss, and one quarterback hit. He played 109 snaps on defense and 21 on special teams.

The 24-year-old will be free to sign with any team if he clears waivers. As of Friday morning, the Patriots had two open spots on their 16-man practice squad.