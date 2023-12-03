For better or worse, it’s gameday in New England.

The Patriots are set to host the Chargers on Sunday in a Week 13 matchup of two bad teams. New England is 2-9 and on the cusp of playoff elimination, while Los Angeles is 4-7 and in must-win mode.

The big news is that sophomore quarterback Bailey Zappe reportedly will start over Mac Jones, who was benched in last Sunday’s road loss to the New York Giants. Zappe will be opposed by Justin Herbert, one of the best young quarterbacks in football.

Will the Patriots finally pick up their third win of the season, or will the Chargers get a road victory at Gillette Stadium? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus