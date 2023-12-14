Patriots Add Multiple Players To Growing Week 15 Injury Report

Wednesday’s injury report was relatively encouraging for the Patriots.

Thursday’s was a different story.

New England listed nine players on Thursday’s report after listing seven on Wednesday. Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) and Brenden Schooler (illness) were the new additions, with the latter missing practice.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown also didn’t participate due to an illness, while running back Rhamondre Stevenson missed his fifth consecutive practice due to an ankle injury. Veteran special teamer Matthew Slater was given a rest day.

Here’s the full Thursday injury report, via the Patriots’ official website:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand/Illness

DB Brenden Schooler, Illness

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

WR DeVante Parker, Knee

ST Matthew Slater, Rest

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

WR Tyquan Thornton, Hamstring

As you can see, five of New England’s six receivers were limited in practice. Only Jalen Reagor was a full participant.

As for the Chiefs, they listed three players as non-participants in Thursday’s practice, including Isiah Pacheco. The star running back also missed Wednesday’s practice, putting his status for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium in doubt.

The Patriots and Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.