Patriots Add Multiple Players To Growing Week 15 Injury Report

Wednesday’s injury report was relatively encouraging for the Patriots.
Thursday’s was a different story.
New England listed nine players on Thursday’s report after listing seven on Wednesday. Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) and Brenden Schooler (illness) were the new additions, with the latter missing practice.
Offensive tackle Trent Brown also didn’t participate due to an illness, while running back Rhamondre Stevenson missed his fifth consecutive practice due to an ankle injury. Veteran special teamer Matthew Slater was given a rest day.
Story continues below advertisement
Here’s the full Thursday injury report, via the Patriots’ official website:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand/Illness
DB Brenden Schooler, Illness
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
ST Matthew Slater, Rest
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle
WR Tyquan Thornton, Hamstring
As you can see, five of New England’s six receivers were limited in practice. Only Jalen Reagor was a full participant.
Story continues below advertisement
As for the Chiefs, they listed three players as non-participants in Thursday’s practice, including Isiah Pacheco. The star running back also missed Wednesday’s practice, putting his status for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium in doubt.
The Patriots and Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images