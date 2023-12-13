The allure of Taylor Swift possibly being at this Sunday’s Patriots game had curious folk wondering how Bailey Zappe felt about the worldwide pop star.

The second-year New England quarterback danced around the topic when asked about it Tuesday following Bill Belichick’s refusal to discuss it despite his past admiration of Swift, who turned 34 on Wednesday. Bill O’Brien admitted he didn’t have an answer on whether or not he’s a Swiftie.

Swift came up again Wednesday when Zappe spoke with reporters at Gillette Stadium, and his attitude shifted in his news conference.

“Okay, so, listen to the whole quote. I said I’m not not a fan,” Zappe told reporters. “I used to be a fan. I’m a country guy. I listen to country music. She used to be country. There was times where, of course, Taylor Swift’s country songs came on. I’d listen to it. Now she’s moved over to pop. I’m not a pop guy. So, I’m a fan. I just don’t listen to that type of music. So, just to clear that up in there.”

Bailey Zappe sets the record straight on whether or not he's a fan of Taylor Swift. Veteran move from a young quarterback. https://t.co/IG48sqM7vL pic.twitter.com/9l3isZRGMA — NESN (@NESN) December 13, 2023

It would appear Zappe is more of a fan of Swift’s early work from her “Taylor Swift” and “Fearless” albums. The 24-year-old admitted it would be a cool sight to see her at Gillette if she does attend the game, and he noted he might pull a Joe Montana and point her out like the San Francisco 49ers legend did to John Candy in the Super Bowl.

Zappe’s knowledge of Swift’s work past 2010 seemed nonexistent when WBZ’s Dan Roche quoted a lyric from the 2011 song “Mean.”

“Why you gotta be so mean,” Roche said to Zappe, per ABC6’s Ian Steele.

“I don’t know that song, sorry,” Zappe replied.

Zappe’s take was different than Mac Jones’, who attended Swift’s Eras tour concert at Gillette Stadium and said he had a good time.

The Patriots will hope to spoil Swift’s birthday week when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Foxboro, Mass.