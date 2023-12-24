Patriots Captain Had This Request Fulfilled After Loss To Chiefs

Deatrich Wise didn’t leave Gillette Stadium with a Patriots win last Sunday, but he gained a special souvenir.

The Week 15 contest marked a homecoming for Chiefs guard Joe Thuney, who played the first five seasons of his NFL career in New England before joining Kansas City ahead of the 2021 campaign. Thuney played four of those seasons alongside Wise, and the pair won Super Bowl LIII together in the 2018 slate.

Wise and Thuney caught up on the field after the Chiefs’ 27-17 win, and as ESPN’s Mike Reiss revealed in his latest Sunday morning column, the defensive end asked the 2022 Pro Bowler for his jersey. Thuney, who didn’t miss a single game across his Patriots tenure, obliged and swapped threads with Wise.

That wasn’t the only special moment for Thuney in Foxboro, Mass. last weekend, though. Kansas City opened the scoring with a very slick trick-play touchdown that included a special Patrick Mahomes-inspired wrinkle for Thuney.

Perhaps Wise will look to add another jersey to his collection Sunday night when New England spends Christmas Eve in Denver. Former Patriots Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Jarrett Stidham and the recently elevated Ronnie Perkins all are expected to suit up for the Broncos in Week 15.