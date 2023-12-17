Patriots-Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

The Patriots and Chiefs are set to square off in a Week 15 matchup that could be closer than many expect.

Kansas City will enter Gillette Stadium as losers of three of its last four games, including two straight. New England, meanwhile, is coming off a needed road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs, of course, are much better than the 3-10 Patriots. But New England has an elite defense that could slow an already-limited Kansas City offense. And if the Patriots offense can pull its weight, fans at Gillette Stadium might be treated to a competitive product. Obviously, it’s unwise to expect much from New England’s offense — but you never know.

Bailey Zappe will get his third straight start for the Patriots and attempt to outduel Patrick Mahomes, who’s having a down season by his standards. Zappe is 1-1 since replacing Mac Jones as New England’s starting quarterback.

Will the Patriots score a huge upset, or will the Chiefs send Bill Belichick’s team to another defeat? We’ll find out soon enough.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game — which originally was scheduled for “Monday Night Football” — online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports Live