The NFL’s Week 14 schedule features a double helping of Monday night games, and both could have major implications for the Patriots’ draft outlook.

The New York Giants will host the Green Bay Packers in one “Monday Night Football” contest, with the Tennessee Titans visiting the Miami Dolphins in the other. Both games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Giants and Titans enter with identical 4-8 records. A victory by either team would boost the 3-10 Patriots’ chances of landing a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here’s how the current draft order looked as of Monday afternoon:

1. Chicago Bears (via 1-12 Carolina Panthers; .523 strength of schedule)

2. New England Patriots (3-10; .528 SOS)

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-10; .555 SOS)

4. Washington Commanders (4-9; .528 SOS)

5. New York Giants (4-8; .521 SOS)

6. Tennessee Titans (4-8; .523 SOS)

7. Chicago Bears (5-8; .470 SOS)

8. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8; .500 SOS)

9. New York Jets (5-8; .514 SOS)

10. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8; .528 SOS)

The No. 1 overall selection is all but unattainable for the Patriots after they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday and the Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. But Nos. 2 and 3 still are very much in play.

The Patriots currently own the second spot with four games remaining thanks to a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker with Arizona. ESPN Analytics gave them a 41% chance of picking in the top two and a 62% chance of picking in the top three.

The Bears and Jets gave New England a hand Sunday by upsetting the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, respectively, removing them from the cluster of four-win teams that sat just above the Patriots. Victories by the Giants or Titans on Monday would make their path to top-three choice even clearer.

Unfortunately for Bill Belichick’s club, both of those teams are heavy underdogs. Green Bay is favored by six points on the road at MetLife Stadium, and Miami is a 14-point home favorite over Mike Vrabel’s Titans.

The Patriots can expect a similarly lopsided point spread when they host Patrick Mahomes and the 8-5 Chiefs this Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Kansas City opened as a 10-point road favorite for the Week 15 clash, which originally was scheduled for next Monday night before being flexed out of primetime.

New England then will close out the season with games against the Denver Broncos (road), Buffalo Bills (road) and Jets (home), all of whom sat outside the playoff picture as of Monday.