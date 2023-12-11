For a minute there, we weren’t sure whether Matthew Slater ever would incite another “Aww yeah!” from his Patriots teammates.

Slater notably veered from longstanding post-victory tradition after New England’s Week 7 home win over the Buffalo Bills. Instead of punctuating his postgame locker room speech with an “Aww yeah!”, Slater called for his teammates to say “family.”

But Slater, who might retire this offseason, brought back the famous rally cry after the Patriots’ Thursday night road win over the Steelers. He also referenced Pittsburgh’s “Terrible Towels” in a message to head coach Bill Belichick and receivers coach Troy Brown.

“Troy, Coach, we’ve been in this place a lot of times, man,” Slater said. “Ain’t afraid of no towels, now.”

Slater and the Patriots will look for another win this Sunday when they host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Bill Belichick won’t admit it, but Bailey Zappe appears primed to make a third consecutive start over Mac Jones.

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images