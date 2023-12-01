New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy was named the Week 13 NFLPA Community MVP after he donated 40 baby strollers to Black and indigenous mothers experiencing hardship in the Greater Boston area.

The Super Bowl champion and his wife Andrea visited Brookside Community Health Center in Jamaica Plain, Mass. on Nov. 28 to connect with some of the mothers who received their impactful gift. The strollers also were distributed to other Mass General Brigham health centers in the region, including Southern Jamaica Plain Health Center, Charlestown HealthCare Center, Chelsea HealthCare Center and Revere HealthCare Center, per an NFLPA press release.

“I am so honored to be named the NFLPA Community MVP,” Guy said in a press release. “The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation’s community involvement and commitment is essential because it allows us to connect with and support those around us that are in need.”

Guy and his wife in October hosted their annual “Baby Shower Bash” at Gillette Stadium. The event aims to support single mothers in the community, and the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, along with the Patriots Foundation and sponsors, provided more than $60,000 worth of products including baby clothes, diapers, strollers, car seats, cribs and more, per Alexandra Francisco of Patriots.com.

In November, the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation hosted its 13th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at Chittick Elementary School.

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Guy’s charity of choice for being named Community MVP. The Patriots defensive end was a nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year last season, but Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was bestowed the award.

Guy has been a big part of the New England community through the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, and it would not be a surprise if he was nominated again this season. And he’d have a strong case to win the award, which would make him the first Patriots player to do so.