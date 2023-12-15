It was a great day to be a former Patriots player Thursday night, and one in particular earned high praise from his former teammates.

The Raiders crushed the Los Angeles Chargers, 63-21, at Allegiant Stadium on “Thursday Night Football” following a game where they scored zero points against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Brandon Bolden and Jakobi Meyers were among the former New England players who helped Las Vegas earn the win, and Jack Jones showed off his athleticism when he anticipated a screen pass, picked off Easton Stick and returned it for a 16-yard score.

The play earned high praise from his former Patriots teammates.

“(Jones) did this consistently at practice on this exact play which is even crazier!” Jalen Mills posted on X on Friday.

“We knew it,” Matthew Judon wrote on his Instagram story.

Trent Brown simply used the salute emoji when he reacted to the play Thursday night on his Instagram story.

New England released Jones after Week 10 amid multiple reports of off-the-field issues, which were disputed by the 2022 fourth-round pick. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce coached the 25-year-old in high school and college and believed his talents would shine in a different environment.

Jones clearly still is beloved by his former teammates, and he hasn’t been afraid to take shots at the Patriots on social media whenever he gets the chance.

His pick-six Thursday was the second of his career.