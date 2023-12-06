Is this the week we finally see Malik Cunningham take real quarterback snaps in a game for the Patriots?

The rookie receiver/QB hybrid was elevated from the practice squad for last Sunday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers but didn’t see a single snap. It was a surprising outcome, given all the reporting that indicated New England installed a package of plays for Cunningham.

But with the Patriots offense likely looking at more tough sledding Thursday night, it’s fair to wonder whether Cunningham finally could get an opportunity. The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing as if Cunningham — and, perhaps, Mac Jones — could play if starter Bailey Zappe falters, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

However, like any Patriots player, Cunningham must earn his opportunities on the practice field. To that end, it sounds like he’s been merely fine when playing quarterback in practice.

“The Steelers are loosely planning to face quarterback Bailey Zappe on Thursday night vs. the Patriots,” Fowler wrote Wednesday. “But they are also looking into Mac Jones and Malik Cunningham, just in case. The Patriots didn’t get Cunningham involved last week but have been working on potential packages for him. He has thrown the ball relatively well in practices. What’s clear is what’s not clear in New England: They need a real solution at the position.”

We’ll learn more about Cunningham’s Week 14 status when New England announces practice squad elevations sometime Thursday. Either way, Zappe is expected to start against the Steelers.

Thursday night’s game in Pittsburgh is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.