You easily could argue the Patriots should sit down Rhamondre Stevenson for the rest of the season. What’s the point in rushing one of their best players back from injury at the end of a lost season?

But don’t be surprised if Stevenson, who reportedly will miss time due to a high ankle sprain, forces his way back into New England’s lineup.

“First, I can confirm per team sources that Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a high ankle sprain,” Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi wrote Tuesday. “That injury typically takes three weeks or so to recover (though generally, it won’t feel right for months). There’s already chatter that the Pats should shut him down for the rest of the season. Someone close to Stevenson told me, ‘If he can find a way to be out there, he will. He won’t let his brothers down. That’s not who he is.’ “

Stevenson posted 156 carries for 619 yards and four touchdowns before suffering his injury. He also caught 38 balls for 238 yards to round out his status as the most dangerous player in the Patriots offense.

With Stevenson sidelined, New England likely will give increased work to veterans Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery. Newcomer JaMycal Hasty also could get a look, as could second-year practice squadder Kevin Harris.

The Patriots will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.