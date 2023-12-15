Jerod Mayo once seemed like a shoo-in to replace Bill Belichick as head coach of the Patriots. But the narrative has changed.

Mayo, who’s open about his desire to be an NFL head coach, remains a strong candidate to succeed Belichick whenever New England moves on from the legendary architect of its six Super Bowls. However, a recent report indicated Patriots owner Robert Kraft no longer is sold on the linebackers coach, and additional reporting from Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard paints a similar picture of Mayo, who signed a contract extension last offseason.

Check out this excerpt from Bedard’s wide-ranging column about Belichick’s future with the Patriots:

“While nearly everyone I’ve talked to believes Mayo has the stuff to be a head coach, I can’t find many who believe he is ready to assume that role right now. He needs to sit and learn more from a coach who shares a bit more, like a (Mike) Vrabel, and to have more responsibility. Of course, if Mayo is passed over, you can almost guarantee he’ll re-enter the HC interview circuit.

“Multiple team sources indicated Mayo has rubbed at least some people the wrong way in the building since his extension and when he, perhaps, received a strong indication he would be the successor (the idea was more for 2025 or ’26). Maybe this is of no concern to the Krafts, if their mind was already made up. I have no new information that would lead me to believe the Krafts don’t continue to think highly of Mayo. But you would expect them to do their due diligence on whoever they might have in mind — internal or external. Of course, you can’t rule out that some sources are lining up their own boats and perhaps thinking that Mayo may be setting a new course.”

Bedard also talked to one source who described Mayo as a “longshot” to replace Belichick.

Make of these rumors what you will. Even Bedard noted that he couldn’t rule out sources were engaging in “wishful thinking” amid fear about their futures in New England.

Nevertheless, Mayo doesn’t appear to be locked in as the Patriots’ next head coach. In fact, the momentum might be shifting toward Mike Vrabel, who reportedly is unhappy with the Tennessee Titans.