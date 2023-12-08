Bailey Zappe might have the talent of a career NFL backup, but he has the confidence and swagger of a perennial Pro Bowler.

During Amazon’s Week 14 “Thursday Night Football” broadcast, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung shared fascinating insight into how Zappe truly felt about being released by the Patriots after training camp.

“Zappe said it was a wake-up call when he got cut by the Patriots in camp,” Hartung said, as transcribed by Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard. “And yet even as he signed with their practice squad, the very next day he told (college offensive coordinator Zach) Kittley, ‘Trust me, I’ve got this. Eventually, I’ll be the starter.’ “

Perhaps that’s why you almost never see Zappe and Mac Jones talking to each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Zappe’s moxie was on full display Thursday night, as the sophomore quarterback led New England to a somewhat surprising road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Making his second consecutive start over Mac Jones, Zappe completed 19 of 28 passes for 240 and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. He also threw an interception.

Zappe showed a ton of emotion throughout. He was fired up after touchdowns, was barking while heading for postgame interviews and was the center of attention in the locker room. Patriots players clearly rally around him.

Earlier this week, Zappe revealed he drew interest from other teams while on waivers after his late-summer release. But he said playing for Bill Belichick and Bill O’Brien were his primary reasons for re-signing to the practice squad and, eventually, the 53-man roster.

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick wouldn’t confirm Zappe’s job status when asked about it Monday morning. But you can bet that Zappe believes he should start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 17 — and he’d be right.