There are a few members of the New England Patriots who are among the estimated 285,000 people in Massachusetts who lost power Monday.

Cam Achord might be among those who got the worst of it, however.

Achord, who is in his sixth season with New England, revealed Tuesday that his home lost power during Monday’s storm across the region. It just so happens that his family was already going through it, though, with lost power only making matters worse.

“I had to go all the way to Rhode Island to get gas to bring back to put in the back of the generator for my wife and 7-month-old at home,” Achord said, as transcribed by Nick O’Malley of MassLive. “It’s been a fun 24 hours at home, you can say. She’s sick and he’s not doing too well. Then the power goes out. So, just a perfect storm.”

That sounds awful.

It’s not like Achord had property damage or anything, which some people aren’t lucky enough to have avoided, but there’s no doubt taking care of a sick baby without power is rough. The 36-year-old wasn’t alone in having lost power, with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien working without it, as well.

“It’s tough. I don’t know about everybody else, but yeah, the power’s out,” O’Brien said. “The internet’s down which is tough when you got a college kid on Christmas break. … I think somebody said it’s going to be like a week before the power comes on. I hope not. That’ll be a tough situation for all of us.”

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has projected that 110,000 remain without power as of Tuesday morning. That number will hopefully continue to rapidly decrease.