The vast majority of reports that have trickled out of Gillette Stadium this season have been grim. ESPN’s Dan Graziano added to them Wednesday when he published an extensive feature centered on Bill Belichick’s future.

“Make no mistake: It’s ugly there right now,” Graziano wrote for ESPN. “People I’ve spoken to with the organization paint a miserable picture.

“The Patriots haven’t just been losing — they have generally been non-competitive on offense. … And before last Thursday’s much-needed win in Pittsburgh, sources in New England were describing the atmosphere as ‘glum’ and ‘depressing.'”

Graziano also wrote New England’s 2023 campaign has forced owner Robert Kraft to “rethink everything.” Kraft, Graziano wrote, initially planned to keep Belichick for two more seasons and have Jerod Mayo take over in 2025.

Graziano’s insights come after NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported Kraft already has decided Belichick’s fate.