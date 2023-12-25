The Patriots-Broncos tilt in Denver was entertaining from the get-go when Bailey Zappe fumbled after being sacked on New England’s first snap.

As if on queue, the Patriots’ defense stopped the Broncos from scoring on their opening drive that began on New England’s 6-yard line.

Trailing 7-3 in the third quarter, the Patriots’ defense made another statement stop which included Christian Barmore sacking Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson for an 8-yard loss.

Pumped up on the play, Barmore got up and channeled his inner Matthew Judon when he hit ’em with the injured linebacker’s signature celly.

After forcing the Broncos to punt on the drive, the Patriots marched 70 yards up the field, capped off by an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown to give New England the 9-7 lead.

Barmore added two more sacks of Wilson — all in the third quarter. While New England has officially been eliminated from the playoffs, at 7-7, Denver is still fighting for a spot.

At the end of the third, the Patriots held the 23-7 lead.