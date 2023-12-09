Steelers Star T.J. Watt In Concussion Protocol After Patriots Game

The Steelers top two pass rushers were placed on the concussion protocol following their “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the New England Patriots.

Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt came in with concussion symptoms Friday and were placed on the concussion protocol, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport via Pittsburgh director of communications Burt Lauten.

Watt was injured after the first play of the game after taking a knee to the face from Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott. The star edge rusher went into the medical tent but returned later on New England’s first drive and had his jaw and mouth checked. The 29-year-old finished the game with a tinted visor but did not speak to media.

Head coach Mike Tomlin did not speak extensively about Watt’s injury after his team’s 21-18 loss to the Patriots. But he’ll likely be asked if the All-Pro defensive end played the game with a concussion.

Story continues below advertisement

Watt finished the game with five tackles, including a tackle for a loss. Highsmith did not register on the box score Thursday.

Pittsburgh’s next game is Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.