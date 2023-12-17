Tara Reid knows a much different version of Tom Brady than the one we see these days.

Reid looked back on her “on and off” relationship with Brady in a recent profile for Bustle. The actress and model dated the legendary NFL quarterback before she got engaged to Carson Daly in 2000, the same year Brady broke into the league as a sixth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots.

“It was nothing serious, but it was fun,” Reid said. “We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 12/17, 12:32pm
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
-467
Sun 12/17, 1:00 PM
KC -9.5 O/U 37.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
+352

Was is the keyword there, as it doesn’t sound like Reid views Brady in the same light.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious,” Reid said. “He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

Brady’s social life became a hot topic of conversation not long after he retired from the game he dominated for over two decades. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly sparked a romance with model Irina Shayk in late July, roughly eight months after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. However, the relationship reportedly “fizzled out” in late October.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Watch Taylor Swift Arrive At Gillette Stadium For Patriots-Chiefs

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images