Tara Reid knows a much different version of Tom Brady than the one we see these days.

Reid looked back on her “on and off” relationship with Brady in a recent profile for Bustle. The actress and model dated the legendary NFL quarterback before she got engaged to Carson Daly in 2000, the same year Brady broke into the league as a sixth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots.

“It was nothing serious, but it was fun,” Reid said. “We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool.”

Was is the keyword there, as it doesn’t sound like Reid views Brady in the same light.

“He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious,” Reid said. “He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

Brady’s social life became a hot topic of conversation not long after he retired from the game he dominated for over two decades. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly sparked a romance with model Irina Shayk in late July, roughly eight months after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. However, the relationship reportedly “fizzled out” in late October.