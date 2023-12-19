Some of the stats and streaks that Bill Belichick and the Patriots compiled over the last 25 years defy explanation. Most never will be duplicated.

But one of those streaks probably is about to end.

New England posted a positive turnover differential in each of the last 17 seasons, marking the longest such streak since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. But with three games left, the Patriots have just 14 takeaways compared to 22 giveaways, giving them a minus-eight differential. That’s the third-worst in the NFL through 15 weeks.

While it’s technically possible for New England to post at least a plus-nine turnover differential over the final three games, its performance this season suggests such a run isn’t in the cards.

The Patriots will finish the campaign with games against the Denver Broncos (road), Buffalo Bills (road) and New York Jets (home). Perhaps they can rack up a bunch of turnovers against Russell Wilson and Zach Wilson.

Maybe Josh Allen, who ranks second in the league with 14 interceptions, will throw a few more in Week 17.

But none of that will matter if New England’s offense continues turning the ball over at its current rate. And there’s nothing to suggest a turnaround is possible.

