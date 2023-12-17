FOXBORO, Mass. — There wasn’t much holiday spirit at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 15 game, and while there was plenty of red in the crowd, New Englanders weren’t exactly jolly.

The FOX broadcast portrayed that perfectly when cameras captured a sad, perhaps sleeping, in-stadium Santa Claus. The image quickly spread on social media with more than 20,000 views in 15 minutes.

Not a jolly time for this Pats fan today pic.twitter.com/UbEZI6NAly — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 17, 2023

Bailey Zappe and the Patriots put forth a respectable effort in the first half as New England entered the intermission facing a 14-10 deficit. However, Zappe’s interception with 10:11 left in the third quarter gave the Chiefs a short field to work with. Kansas City scored two plays later, and eventually took a 27-10 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots will have a chance to give fans a better present on Christmas Eve as Bill Belichick’s team travels to take on the Denver Broncos. But with how the season has played out thus far, Patriots fans probably should count on a bag of coal.