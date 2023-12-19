Tom Brady continues to lock in week after week for NFL action in his first season of retirement.

The former New England Patriots quarterback has been thoroughly impressed with one particular star this season, despite seeing a rise in “mediocrity” around the league as a whole.

Growing up in California, Brady’s football love began with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that currently holds the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Among several stars on offense is running back Christian McCaffrey, who got Brady’s endorsement for NFL MVP after Week 15.

“He is definitely in my mind the MVP favorite,” Brady said with McCaffrey as a guest on his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray.

McCaffrey would certainly be a worthy choice, scoring 20 total touchdowns on over 1,800 yards from scrimmage through 14 games. The All-Pro running back has taken a talented 49ers squad to another dominant level since coming over from the Carolina Panthers in a 2022 trade.

If Brady’s vote reflects that of the eventual winner, McCaffrey would be the first non-quarterback and the first running back to win the award since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

As for two teams that peak Brady’s interest, the Patriots travel to Denver to battle the Broncos on Christmas Eve while the 49ers host the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.