Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Share Stories Of Historic Patriots Connection

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski led the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl titles during their time together.

The quarterback-tight end connection reached a new level while the two were with the Patriots. Later in their careers, they also took home a championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The duo connected on a record 15 touchdowns in the postseason, which is among several clutch moments, statistics and milestones Brady and Gronkowski shared together. That dominance of the NFL is still prominent in both of their minds.

While appearing on Brady’s “Let’s Go Podcast” on SiriusXM, Gronkowski raved about his experience with his quarterback.

“I just want to open and reminisce about how badass we were on the field,” Brady said on the show. “Did anyone do it like us? I don’t think many did.”

“No one did it like us, man,” Gronkowski replied. “We scored all over the place. I feel like we were the first quarterback-tight end combination to score on (all these) routes. We scored all over the place. No one else has done that before.”

Brady had talented targets on offense throughout his Patriots career. He noted, however, that Gronkowski stood out at tight end with the “route tree of a receiver” and the speed and physicality that made him a “matchup nightmare” for opposing defenses.

In their post-playing careers, Brady continues to do his podcast before making the jump to the FOX broadcast booth next season.

Gronkowski has been busy lately as well through his own TV work at FOX, appearing on another podcast with fellow former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman and preparing to host the “LA Bowl” at SoFi Stadium.

As for the current Patriots, New England hosts the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.