Chiefs fans received a bit of a scare during Sunday’s Kansas City-New England matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Travis Kelce sustained an apparent arm injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 15 contest. The star tight end was awkwardly brought down by Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant and held onto his left arm before moving over the sideline. FOX cameras also captured Kelce wincing in pain while he was out of action.

Fortunately for the eight-time Pro Bowl selection and his team, Kelce was able to return to the game and helped the Chiefs pick up a much-needed 27-17 win. After the contest, head coach Andy Reid shed some light on what Taylor Swift’s boyfriend was dealing with.

“He got a little stinger in there and came out for a bit, but he went back in,” Reid told reporters, per SB Nation’s Pete Sweeney.

It was a forgettable day at the office for Kelce, who was limited to five catches for 28 yards with no touchdowns. In fact, Kelce’s most memorable moments in Foxboro, Mass. were a pair of lowlights: a dropped pass in the end zone and a poorly executed flop that drew an animated reaction from Swift.

Kelce will try to put together a more productive outing Christmas Day when the Chiefs host the division rival Las Vegas Raiders.