Travis Kelce Literally Didn’t Know Bailey Zappe’s First Name

Travis Kelce clearly hasn’t suffered from a case of “Zappe Fever.”

During the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, the Chiefs star revealed he didn’t know Bailey Zappe’s first name. The humorous moment occurred when Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, was recapping Kansas City’s Week 15 win over Zappe and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s the full exchange:

Jason: “Linebacker Willie Gay intercepted Bailey Zappe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Travis: “Zappe’s first name is Bailey?”

Jason: “Uh, yeah.”

Travis: “Interesting.”

Jason: “Alright.”

Story continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce not knowing Zappe's first name was Bailey and his reaction to it had me dying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eteceO0p8Y — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) December 20, 2023

In Kelce’s defense, when you’re the best tight end in football and dating someone like Taylor Swift, you probably don’t have much time to think about a middling backup quarterback for a 3-11 team.

Anyway, Kelce and the Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Zappe and the Patriots will look to get back on track this Sunday when they visit the Denver Broncos.