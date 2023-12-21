You probably don’t want to relive any bit of the Patriots’ Week 15 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But for those who do, New England on Thursday shared a five-minute video of safety Kyle Dugger mic’d up in the Sunday afternoon defeat. It’s an interesting clip, one that shows Dugger leading other defensive backs on the sideline and reacting to Marte Mapu’s first career interception.

Take a look:

Dugger picked a bad time to be mic’d-up, as Sunday’s loss might’ve marked the worst performance of his four-year career.

His 39.5 Pro Football Focus grade is the second-worst of his career, with the lowest (36.0) coming in the Patriots’ Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. According to PFF’s stats, which admittedly can be misleading, Dugger missed one tackle and gave up seven catches on seven targets in coverage for 111 yards.

Dugger will look for better results this Sunday when New England visits the Denver Broncos.