The Chiefs didn’t roll into Foxboro, Mass., with any momentum, but that didn’t stop Kansas City from taking down New England on Sunday.

After dropping three of their last four games heading into Week 15, the reigning Super Bowl champions boosted morale with a 27-17 win over the Patriots. It wasn’t a dazzling victory from Patrick Mahomes and company — they only led by four at halftime — but the visitors nonetheless improved to 9-5 and remained in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Another mark in the win column was all that mattered when the Chiefs left Gillette Stadium, and that’s what head coach Andy Reid harped on when he addressed his team in the locker room after the game.

“Listen, you celebrate every win,” Reid told his players, per a video shared by the team. “Don’t grade them, right? They are Ws and they are Ls, man. That’s what they are. Congratulations. How about those Chiefs?

Story continues below advertisement

Celebrate every win & keep getting better. pic.twitter.com/aGXmriUgYf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 17, 2023

Kansas City is primed to finish the regular season strong, as it will match up with a rookie quarterback and a pair of backup signal-callers across its final three games. The Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day before welcoming the Cincinnati Bengals to Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Eve and traveling to Los Angeles to meet the Chargers in Week 18.