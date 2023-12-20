FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the last two Patriots games at halftime, you’d think Bailey Zappe was making a strong case for a permanent starting job.

The second-year quarterback was stellar in the first half against Pittsburgh and Kansas City, completing 31 of 40 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers. His passer rating across those four quarters was 135.1.

But Zappe couldn’t maintain that momentum in either game. He went 5-for-7 for 44 yards and an interception against the Steelers and 6-for-12 for 39 yards and a pick against the Chiefs. The Patriots scored a total of seven second-half points — all off a short field following an INT — in those contents.

Zappe, who leapfrogged Mac Jones on the depth chart three weeks ago, knows that trend cannot continue if he hopes to be taken seriously as a starting candidate in 2024 — with the Patriots or elsewhere.

“For me personally, I think it’s important for me to put a full game together,” Zappe said Wednesday. “First halves have been great. Second halves haven’t been so good. So I think if I’m able to go out there and execute and run the offense the way it’s supposed to be run for two halves, I think we’ll score a lot more points.”

The Patriots’ lack of second-half production forced them to sweat out a Week 14 win over the Steelers, prevailing 21-18 after leading 21-3 late in the second quarter. New England held a second-quarter lead against the Chiefs, as well, but never recovered from the interception Zappe threw on its first play after halftime. Kansas City scored 20 of the final 27 points to win 27-17, handing the Patriots their 11th loss of the season.

“That directly reflects on me doing my job well, and then that relates to everybody else,” Zappe said. “So I think that’s for me, that’s what I want to do.”

What’s causing those second-half dropoffs?

“I think a little bit of it is just continuing to go through the system,” Zappe explained. “Do what the coaches are teaching you to do and what they’re coaching us to do throughout the whole week. As far as going right to left, one high (safety), two high, things like that. Just going through your reads and taking the first up on a guy and not trying to make a play.

“Just not forcing anything, just playing within the system. As long as you do that, the system has been great for however many years. I’ve just got to follow the system.”

Zappe’s next chance will come this Sunday night against the Broncos. Denver ripped off five straight wins after an embarrassing 1-5 start to the season but was blown out last week by the Detroit Lions, losing 42-17.

The Patriots then visit the Buffalo Bills on New Year’s Eve before hosting the New York Jets in Week 18.