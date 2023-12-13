Bailey Zappe played well last Thursday in Pittsburgh, especially in the first half. There’s no denying it.

However, even Zappe knows he got a bit lucky on one of his biggest plays against the Steelers.

The sophomore quarterback threw for three touchdowns in the first half of the Patriots’ Week 14 victory. The final TD was thrown to tight end Hunter Henry, who hauled in a pass that was just out of the reach of Steelers safety Damontae Kazee. At first glance, it looked like a tremendous play by Zappe.

However, subsequent reviews revealed that Kazee badly misplayed the pass, which he should’ve intercepted. And a new mic’d-up highlights video shared by the Patriots on Tuesday revealed that Zappe feels the same way.

“Bro, I thought he was gonna pick it,” Zappe told Henry after the touchdown.

Zappe might’ve gotten away with a poor decision, but the result is all that matters. His connection with Henry gave New England a 21-3 lead that it never relinquished — despite some tense moments.

Barring an unforeseen change, Zappe appears primed to start this Sunday’s home game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.