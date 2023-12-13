Bailey Zappe played well last Thursday in Pittsburgh, especially in the first half. There’s no denying it.

However, even Zappe knows he got a bit lucky on one of his biggest plays against the Steelers.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 12/13, 9:20am
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
-486
Sun 12/17, 1:00 PM
KC -9.5 O/U 37.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
+364

The sophomore quarterback threw for three touchdowns in the first half of the Patriots’ Week 14 victory. The final TD was thrown to tight end Hunter Henry, who hauled in a pass that was just out of the reach of Steelers safety Damontae Kazee. At first glance, it looked like a tremendous play by Zappe.

However, subsequent reviews revealed that Kazee badly misplayed the pass, which he should’ve intercepted. And a new mic’d-up highlights video shared by the Patriots on Tuesday revealed that Zappe feels the same way.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bro, I thought he was gonna pick it,” Zappe told Henry after the touchdown.

Zappe might’ve gotten away with a poor decision, but the result is all that matters. His connection with Henry gave New England a 21-3 lead that it never relinquished — despite some tense moments.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Barring an unforeseen change, Zappe appears primed to start this Sunday’s home game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

More Football:

How Bill Belichick Answered Questions About Coaching Rumor

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images