Why Joe Mazzulla Values Sam Cassell’s Impact On Celtics Staff

BOSTON — Most takeaways from the offseason for the Celtics revolve around the on-court additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

While both players are having massive impacts, the addition of Sam Cassell to the coaching staff has also allowed for the Celtics to grow.

As he navigates his second season as the head coach in Boston, Joe Mazzulla expressed his appreciation for the complex perspective that Cassell brings to the coaching staff.

“One of the gifts of having a guy like him is the experience,” Mazzulla told reporters before Tuesday’s game. “He’s able to touch every seat on the bench. He’s been around some of the best coaches.”

While he has developed well in his current venture as a coach, Mazzulla also knows that Cassell’s wealth of experience as a player, which included a championship with the Celtics in 2008, plays a major role.

“He’s been a starting point guard,” Mazzulla explained. “He’s been a role player. He’s been a third-string guy that gets in toward the end. He’s literally seen everything you could possibly go through in the NBA, coaching and playing. I think he’s more of a sounding board. As much as he talks, he does like to listen, as well. One of the greatest gifts is listening to everybody.”

Cassell hopes to help guide Boston to another win Tuesday night when the Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers.