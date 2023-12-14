When the Patriots signed Ezekiel Elliott last summer, it was fair to wonder whether he’d be a good fit in New England. Would a player of his stardom mesh well with Bill Belichick, who believes in no sacred cows?

The answer to both those questions is a resounding “yes.”

Belichick has had nothing but great things to say about Elliott throughout the season, including after the star back delivered a “pro performance” against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday. Elliott returned the favor Wednesday when asked about the mounting criticism directed toward his head coach.

“I mean, he’s definitely a tough coach,” Elliott said during a news conference. “I think he’s a tough coach. But if you’re a tough player, then you like to be coached tough. And so, I think every day he holds everyone in this building to the highest level.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone knows the standard. And I think he’s been consistent with that since I’ve been here, and I really respect that.”

Elliott also said he’d be “open” to returning to the Patriots despite the team’s failures in 2023. The 28-year-old is set to hit free agency this offseason.

New England will look to make it two wins in a row this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs visit Gillette Stadium.