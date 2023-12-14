Many questioned whether or not the Boston Red Sox could try to reunite with starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez this offseason. However, the Red Sox reportedly did not make an offer and the veteran left-hander signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boston’s reasoning behind not making an offer didn’t have much to do with the past successes or future potential of the 30-year-old, however. It instead had to do with the ballclub not being on the same page in regards to timing, the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Thursday,

“It’s worth noting that the Sox met with free agent lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez, a longtime pitcher in Boston, during the recent Winter Meetings in Nashville,” Speier wrote. “However, the team suggested it was focused elsewhere — (Yoshinobu) Yamamoto and others — and not prepared to bid at that time, but might circle back.”

more red sox

Red Sox Rumors: Boston Made Offer To This Pitcher In Free Agency

by Sean T. McGuire 1 Min Read

Red Sox Reportedly Made Trade Calls For These Youthful Pitchers

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

Red Sox Rumors: New Pitcher Added To List Of Potential Targets

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

Speier reported the impending decision of Yamamoto has the Red Sox, and many other ballclubs, waiting. Boston doesn’t want to offer other starting hurlers big money deals while being in the running for the Japanese import.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s played an impact in other markets, as well. The Red Sox never made a formal offer to Aaron Nola and was not in the bidding for Sonny Gray due to the same situation, Speier reported.

Rodriguez, who played his first six seasons in Boston, opted not to wait for the Yamamoto frenzy to end. He instead agreed to join the Diamondbacks on what’s been reported to be a four-year deal worth $80 million.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More MLB:

Why Red Sox Reportedly Didn’t Make Offer To Eduardo Rodriguez

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Images