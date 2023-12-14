Why Red Sox Reportedly Didn’t Make Offer To Eduardo Rodriguez

Many questioned whether or not the Boston Red Sox could try to reunite with starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez this offseason. However, the Red Sox reportedly did not make an offer and the veteran left-hander signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boston’s reasoning behind not making an offer didn’t have much to do with the past successes or future potential of the 30-year-old, however. It instead had to do with the ballclub not being on the same page in regards to timing, the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Thursday,

“It’s worth noting that the Sox met with free agent lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez, a longtime pitcher in Boston, during the recent Winter Meetings in Nashville,” Speier wrote. “However, the team suggested it was focused elsewhere — (Yoshinobu) Yamamoto and others — and not prepared to bid at that time, but might circle back.”

Speier reported the impending decision of Yamamoto has the Red Sox, and many other ballclubs, waiting. Boston doesn’t want to offer other starting hurlers big money deals while being in the running for the Japanese import.

It’s played an impact in other markets, as well. The Red Sox never made a formal offer to Aaron Nola and was not in the bidding for Sonny Gray due to the same situation, Speier reported.

Rodriguez, who played his first six seasons in Boston, opted not to wait for the Yamamoto frenzy to end. He instead agreed to join the Diamondbacks on what’s been reported to be a four-year deal worth $80 million.