Will Levis didn’t feel the need to tune into HBO’s “Hard Knocks” when he prepared for the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. But given how the Tennessee Titans quarterback performed against Mike McDaniel’s team on “Monday Night Football,” Levis anticipates tuning into the next episode.

“I’m excited to watch that HBO episode,” Levis told reporters after leading Tennessee to a stunning 28-27 victory, per the team.

Before concluding his postgame press conference, Levis added: “I haven’t watched, no. I’ll watch that one episode.”

Levis has every right to take the victory lap many others surely have wanted to take. Given the in-season “Hard Knocks” debuted Nov. 21, there hasn’t been a victor who got to say the same. Miami, which is competing for the top seed in the AFC, entered Week 14 having won each of its last three games.

Levis also earned the right given how he and the Titans performed in clutch time.

The Titans trailed the Dolphins 27-13 with three minutes left in regulation before scoring on consecutive drives, the final of which they covered 64 yards in 26 seconds. Miami had a 99.7% chance to win the game with 3:59 left.

Chances are Dolphins players won’t be tuning in themselves.