49ers Keeping Star Running Back Out Until Playoff Opener

The San Francisco 49ers avoided a catastrophe in their Week 17 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey left the game with a calf strain and will not play in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Given that the 49ers have locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, San Francisco is off from meaningful football until mid-January when it will host an NFC Divisional Round game at Levi’s Stadium. That gives McCaffrey three weeks to rest his calf and be ready to roll for the postseason.

As a potential MVP candidate, the All-Pro running back put together a sensational regular season, amassing more than 2,000 total yards and 21 total touchdowns to drive a potent 49ers offense. Since heading to San Francisco in a 2022 trade from the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey has taken an already talented 49ers offense to new heights and elevated the team as one of the best in the NFC.

With an offense built on elite skill players in McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, having a fully healthy lineup keeps the 49ers as a dominant force.

The 49ers close out the regular season against the Rams on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.