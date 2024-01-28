If Isiah Pacheco and Geno Stone were walking into the NFL’s prom, one of them likely would have to go home and change.

Fortunately for both the Kansas City Chiefs running back and Baltimore Ravens safety, though, they were merely preparing for the AFC Championship Game.

Ahead of the title contest at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the NFL posted to social media and shared that Pacheco and Stone were wearing the same pregame fit. The subtle difference was that a suitcase accompanied Pacheco while Stone was also wearing a hat.

Total rushing plus receiving yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under KC at BAL Isiah Pacheco KC – RB o81.5 -110 FanDuel u86.5 -115 DraftKings

Football fans and fashion critics quickly took to the comments and shared who they thought looked better. However, it’s safe to say neither Pacheco nor Stone will care much about the duplication given a berth in the Super Bowl is on the line.

The Ravens are a 4.5-point home favorite against the Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.