If Isiah Pacheco and Geno Stone were walking into the NFL’s prom, one of them likely would have to go home and change.

Fortunately for both the Kansas City Chiefs running back and Baltimore Ravens safety, though, they were merely preparing for the AFC Championship Game.

Ahead of the title contest at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the NFL posted to social media and shared that Pacheco and Stone were wearing the same pregame fit. The subtle difference was that a suitcase accompanied Pacheco while Stone was also wearing a hat.

Check it out here:

Story continues below advertisement

Total rushing plus receiving yards (incl. overtime)

Best Odds Available
Over
Under
KC at BAL

Isiah Pacheco

KC – RB
Sunday Jan. 28
o81.5 -110
FanDuel
u86.5 -115
DraftKings

Football fans and fashion critics quickly took to the comments and shared who they thought looked better. However, it’s safe to say neither Pacheco nor Stone will care much about the duplication given a berth in the Super Bowl is on the line.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The Ravens are a 4.5-point home favorite against the Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

More NFL:

These NFL Coaches (Not Bill Belichick) Among Candidates For Two Jobs Left

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images