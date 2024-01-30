Beanpot Veterans Offer Clear Message To Tournament Newcomers

Boston University captain Case McCarthy is well-versed in the Beanpot, with the defenseman currently in his fifth season with the third-ranked Terriers.

McCarthy understands it’s unlike any other regular-season matchup on the schedule with city bragging rights on the line between BU, Boston College, Harvard and Northeastern.

For freshmen and newcomers, it’s tough to know what exactly to expect. It’s up to players, like McCarthy, who have experienced the Beanpot before to be a guiding force for the younger members of the team.

And those experienced players all struck a similar tone when asked what message they would send to their teammates who will play in the Beanpot for the first time next week.

Story continues below advertisement

“Enjoy it. There’s only so many times and so many games you get to play at the Garden and especially in this environment with the Beanpot,” McCarthy said during Monday’s Beanpot media day. “At the same time, just regulate your emotions. Stay grounded, stay within yourself, stay within our structure. It’s going to be emotional. We’re playing BC, night game. But have fun with it. These games are meant to be fun, they’re meant to be fast-paced, you’re meant to enjoy them so really, really taking that in.”

Everything gets turned up a level when the Beanpot commences, creating an extraordinary atmosphere at the home of the Boston Bruins.

Harvard captain Zakary Karpa revels in the chance to play in the Beanpot and echoed McCarthy’s advice to the Crimson’s underclassmen.

“I think it’s great just to play some playoff hockey in February,” said Karpa, who will lead Harvard against Northeastern in Monday’s first semifinal. “I think the biggest thing we’ve been trying to relay to our young guys is just enjoy it.”

Story continues below advertisement

BU, which will get another showdown with No. 1 BC in the opening round of the Beanpot, has nine freshman on its roster this season, one of which is McCarthy’s younger brother, Gavin. Playing alongside each other in the Beanpot only adds extra meaning to the event for McCarthy.

“I think it’s been pretty special all year,” McCarthy said. “Just coming into the year being able to play with the youngest brother is something that I didn’t think I’d ever have the chance to do. So I think every day is pretty special to be able to go out, hop on the ice with him, mess with him like we’re at home but at the same time keep it business-like.”

BC senior defenseman Eamon Powell knows that the Beanpot will take on more significance to those players on the Eagles roster who hail from Massachusetts.

The Eagles have six Massachusetts natives on the team — highlighted by freshmen Will Smith and Ryan Leonard — with five of them getting to experience the Beanpot for the first time. And after watching it from the stands and at home, they now get their chance to be a part of Beanpot lore.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere. It’s always exciting,” Powell said. “We have a lot of younger guys, too, that are from Boston, local to the area. Obviously, they wanted to be part of the Beanpot since they’re kids, grew up watching these games, so I’m sure we’ll be amped up and ready to go.”